site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-darren-raddysh-jumps-up-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Darren Raddysh: Jumps up to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Raddysh was promoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Raddysh is on the taxi squad to fill out personnel requirements. He'll likely head back to the minors soon.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read