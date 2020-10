Raddysh inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Rangers on Friday.

Raddysh joined the team in the bubble for the playoffs but still has yet to make his NHL debut. In 62 games for AHL Hartford last year, the 24-year-old blueliner garnered six goals and 22 assists. Heading into the 2020-21 campaign, Raddysh should at least compete for a spot on the 23-man roster yet should expect to spend some time in the minors.