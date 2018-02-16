Rangers' David Desharnais: Apparent goal disallowed on kick
Desharnais fired two shots in 13:59 of ice time (2:14 on the power play) in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders.
Desharnais had the puck deflect in off his leg for an Islanders goal early in the third period, then had an apparent tally of his own overturned after replay determined he used a distinct kicking motion. The diminutive center's minus-1 rating in this one dropped his season mark to minus-11, as the Rangers team he joined for this campaign appears to be a cut below most recent editions.
