Rangers' David Desharnais: Collects three helpers in loss

Desharnais collected three assists through 14:58 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Florida.

With Mika Zibanejad (upper body) out of action Tuesday, Desharnais slotted in between Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich, and the trio combined for three goals. It's unlikely this outing does much to boost Desharnais' limited fantasy value for the long term, but it's not out of the question to suggest the veteran will provide a fleeting uptick for the duration of Zibanejad's absence. It's a situation to keep tabs on at the very least.