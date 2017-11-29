Rangers' David Desharnais: Collects three helpers in loss
Desharnais collected three assists through 14:58 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Florida.
With Mika Zibanejad (upper body) out of action Tuesday, Desharnais slotted in between Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich, and the trio combined for three goals. It's unlikely this outing does much to boost Desharnais' limited fantasy value for the long term, but it's not out of the question to suggest the veteran will provide a fleeting uptick for the duration of Zibanejad's absence. It's a situation to keep tabs on at the very least.
More News
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Dishes helper in win•
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Collects two points in loss•
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Agrees to deal with Rangers•
-
Oilers' David Desharnais: Pots Game 5 winner in OT•
-
Oilers' David Desharnais: Collects point in first game as Oiler•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...