Rangers' David Desharnais: Collects two points in loss

Desharnais recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

After missing the scoresheet in the first five games of the campaign, Desharnais now has a goal and two helpers in his past two outings. He's bounced around the depth chart a bit too much to be counted on in most settings. However, the veteran has clearly established some quick chemistry with J.T. Miller and Chris Kreider on the second line, and Desharnais' fantasy value would spike if he locked himself into the role for a prolonged stretch.