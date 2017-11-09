Rangers' David Desharnais: Dishes helper in win
Desharnais recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
Desharnais is operating as the third-line center, but he's got no shortage of talent flanking him in a deep New York lineup. His first-period helper on Jimmy Vesey's second goal in a 29-second span gave the diminutive Desharnais eight points in 17 games with his new club.
More News
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Collects two points in loss•
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Agrees to deal with Rangers•
-
Oilers' David Desharnais: Pots Game 5 winner in OT•
-
Oilers' David Desharnais: Collects point in first game as Oiler•
-
Canadiens' David Desharnais: Shipped to Edmonton•
-
Canadiens' David Desharnais: Practices on fourth line Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...