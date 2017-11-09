Rangers' David Desharnais: Dishes helper in win

Desharnais recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Desharnais is operating as the third-line center, but he's got no shortage of talent flanking him in a deep New York lineup. His first-period helper on Jimmy Vesey's second goal in a 29-second span gave the diminutive Desharnais eight points in 17 games with his new club.

