Rangers' David Desharnais: Ends nine-game goal drought
Desharnais opened the scoring in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kings with a power-play goal.
Desharnais snapped a nine-game goal drought in this one, continuing a recent upward trend that's seen him post three points in the last four games after being held to one point over the previous nine. The diminutive center is making a push for his fourth career 40-point season but not much more.
Rangers' David Desharnais: Flips on goal light
Rangers' David Desharnais: Records two assists in win
Rangers' David Desharnais: Collects three helpers in loss
Rangers' David Desharnais: Healthy scratch Sunday
Rangers' David Desharnais: Dishes helper in win
Rangers' David Desharnais: Collects two points in loss
