Rangers' David Desharnais: Ends nine-game goal drought

Desharnais opened the scoring in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kings with a power-play goal.

Desharnais snapped a nine-game goal drought in this one, continuing a recent upward trend that's seen him post three points in the last four games after being held to one point over the previous nine. The diminutive center is making a push for his fourth career 40-point season but not much more.

