Rangers' David Desharnais: Evidently healthy, but still out Tuesday

Desharnais (wrist) is projected to be a healthy scratch when the Rangers play host to the Devils on Tuesday, NHL.com reports.

With Desharnais likely watching from the press box, look for Filip Chytil and Peter Holland to round out the bottom six for the Rangers.

