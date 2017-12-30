Rangers' David Desharnais: Flips on goal light
Desharnais found the back of the net in Friday's 3-2 shootout road loss to the Red Wings.
The Canadian pivot is only averaging 13:39 of ice time per contest, albeit with nearly two minutes on the man advantage. His goal Friday was a 5-on-5 tally, and he'll need to go on a serious tear to record his first 20-goal campaign. It's probably safe to leave Desharnais on the virtual waiver wire in most season-long settings, but his most recent performance reminds us that he can be a sneaky value play in DFS formats from time to time.
