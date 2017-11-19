Rangers' David Desharnais: Healthy scratch Sunday

Desharnais will watch Sunday's contest against Ottawa from the press box as a healthy scratch.

The former Hab is scoreless with a minus-3 rating and zero shots on goal in his past three contests, so the decision doesn't come as a complete surprise. Desharnais' absence makes way for Paul Carey, who's scored two points in a 40-game NHL career.

