Rangers' David Desharnais: Out with kidney stones
Desharnais will not be available for Saturday's game due to issues with kidney stones, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Desharnais will surrender his spot in Saturday's lineup to Peter Holland, who will center the fourth line alongside Cody McLeod and Paul Carey. This likely won't be a long-term issue, but the Rangers will be without the veteran pivot -- who owns 27 points in 64 games this season -- for at least one matchup. When healthy, Desharnais could be considered for a cheap daily lineup option with his occasional presence on the power play and his better-than-normal production out of a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Apparent goal disallowed on kick•
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Ends nine-game goal drought•
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Flips on goal light•
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Records two assists in win•
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Collects three helpers in loss•
-
Rangers' David Desharnais: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...