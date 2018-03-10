Rangers' David Desharnais: Out with kidney stones

Desharnais will not be available for Saturday's game due to issues with kidney stones, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Desharnais will surrender his spot in Saturday's lineup to Peter Holland, who will center the fourth line alongside Cody McLeod and Paul Carey. This likely won't be a long-term issue, but the Rangers will be without the veteran pivot -- who owns 27 points in 64 games this season -- for at least one matchup. When healthy, Desharnais could be considered for a cheap daily lineup option with his occasional presence on the power play and his better-than-normal production out of a bottom-six role.