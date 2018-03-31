Rangers' David Desharnais: Out with wrist injury

Desharnais won't play Saturday against the Hurricanes since he's feeling the effects of a shot that hit his wrist during Friday's action against the Lightning.

Desharnais is a crafty pivot who's often deployed on the man advantage, but his absence Saturday gives the Rangers yet another reason to continue deploying prospect Lias Andersson, who went seventh overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Still, there's no indication that Desharnais' injury is more than a day-to-day issue.