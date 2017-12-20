Rangers' David Desharnais: Records two assists in win

Desharnais registered two assists through 14:09 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

The pair of helpers has Desharnais up to a goal and eight assists through his past 10 games. However, he's returned to a depth role with Mika Zibanejad back in the lineup, so Desharnais will have difficulty maintaining a similar scoring pace moving forward. Still, it's definitely worth noting that the 31-year-old center is capable of providing serviceable offensive numbers for fleeting stretches when skating in a scoring role.