Rangers' David Desharnais: Will play Monday
Desharnais (kidney stones) came out during warmups for Monday's game against Carolina, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports, and will draw into the lineup per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Even with the painful injury the Frenchman is planning on toughing it out, and will skate on the fourth line. His playing time could very well be limited, but he'll head out on the ice in the hunt for his first goal since Feb. 6.
