Pouliot scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hartford's 5-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

This was Pouliot's first multi-point effort of the season. The Rangers have yet to turn to the 31-year-old blueliner in 2025-26, instead opting to lean on Scott Morrow and Matthew Robertson when the big club's defense is dealing with injuries. Pouliot could still get a call-up later on, especially since he's offered decent offense with eight points over 15 appearances in the AHL this year.