Pouliot was placed on waivers by the Rangers on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Pouliot hasn't played in an NHL game since the 2023-24 campaign, when he appeared in five regular-season contests for the Stars. In those tilts, the 31-year-old blueliner failed to record a point while notching five shots, four hits and five blocks. Selected by the Penguins with the eighth overall pick in 2012, Pouliot has never lived up to the billing. Expect him to spend the bulk of the upcoming season in the minors with AHL Hartford.