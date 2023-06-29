Fortescue was selected 90th overall by the Rangers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Fortescue had a strong season with the US NTDP, logging heavy defensive minutes while displaying an excellent work ethic. His skating is about average. The main concern regarding Fortescue is a lack of offensive ability. He scored just one goal in 62 games this past year, something that doesn't bode well for the future. Committed to Boston College, Fortescue would do well to carve out a career as a bottom-pairing defender.