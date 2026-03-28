Fortescue notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Fortescue's first appearance since he signed his entry-level deal Saturday. The 20-year-old defenseman put up 14 points in 35 games for Boston College prior to turning pro. Fortescue will likely be limited to bottom-four minutes as long as he stays in the lineup for the remainder of this campaign, and he may need some time in the AHL in 2026-27 to round out his development.