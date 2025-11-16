Fortescue registered two assists in Boston College's 4-0 win over UMass-Amherst on Saturday.

Fortescue is up to three goals and five assists over 11 outings this season. He had just 11 points, all helpers, in 36 outings during 2024-25, so it appears he has taken a step forward on offense. The 20-year-old defenseman is a Rangers prospect, selected 90th overall in 2023. In the long run, the lack of offense he's shown in the NCAA will likely make it difficult for him to be impactful in fantasy should he ever make it to the NHL.