site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-dryden-hunt-placed-on-waivers | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Dryden Hunt: Placed on waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Rangers placed Hunt on waivers Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hunt has a goal and 11 hits in three games while averaging 8:49 of ice time. He's expected to be sent to the AHL if he clears.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read