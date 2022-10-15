Hunt scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Hunt mainly played on the fourth line, logging just 8:02 of ice time. He found himself on the ice with the second line for his goal, roofing a shot off a feed from Vincent Trocheck. Hunt's playing style is based on physicality. He had six goals, 11 assists, 94 shots on net, 153 hits and 52 PIM in 76 contests last season. With the Rangers' young players taking a step forward, the 26-year-old could see a smaller role than the 12:17 of average ice time per game he logged in 2021-22.