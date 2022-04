Hunt had one shot in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Hunt brought his usual relentless forechecking in a bottom-six role, but his efforts often go unnoticed on the scoresheet. With just one point in his last 15 games, Hunt has become a non-factor offensively since the Rangers beefed up their depth at the trade deadline and bumped him out of a top-six role into a deployment better suited for his skill set.