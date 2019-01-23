Tokarski was called up from AHL Hartford on Wednesday, TSN.ca reports.

The Rangers are off until Jan. 29, but Tokarski figures to benefit from being around the NHL team in any capacity. He's compiled a 10-12-5 record, 2.84 GAA and .904 save percentage over 34 games between the Lightning, Canadiens, Ducks and Rangers. We wouldn't expect him to draw into any games with the Blueshirts unless the team finds itself in an emergency situation.