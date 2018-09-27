Rangers' Dustin Tokarski: Not starting Thursday
Despite a previous report that suggested otherwise, Tokarski will not start Thursday against the Flyers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
In Tokarski's stead, Alexandar Georgiev will get the start in net against the Flyers.
