Rangers' Dustin Tokarski: Recalled from minors
Tokarski was promoted from AHL Hartford on Monday.
Considering the Rangers are off until Saturday and the Wolf Pack play on Wednesday and Friday versus AHL Bridgeport and AHL Charlotte respectively, the move to flip backup netminders is likely temporary and designed to get Alexandar Georgiev some playing time. Look for Tokarski to be headed back to the minors prior to Saturday's matchup with Florida.
