Rangers' Dustin Tokarski: Shuttled back to minors
Tokarski was sent down to AHL Hartford on Wednesday, TSN.ca reports.
Tokarski still hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since his one-game stint with the Ducks in the 2016-17 campaign. Still, Tokarski and Marek Mazanec are the AHL depth options in case something were to happen to Henrik Lundqvist or his primary backup, Alexandar Georgiev.
