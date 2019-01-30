Tokarski was sent down to AHL Hartford on Wednesday, TSN.ca reports.

Tokarski still hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since his one-game stint with the Ducks in the 2016-17 campaign. Still, Tokarski and Marek Mazanec are the AHL depth options in case something were to happen to Henrik Lundqvist or his primary backup, Alexandar Georgiev.

