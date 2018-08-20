Rangers' Dustin Tokarski: Signs one-year deal
Tokarski inked a one-year contract with New York on Monday.
Tokarski is expected to compete with Marek Mazanec and Alexander Georgiev for the No. 2 job behind Henrik Lundqvist. Regardless of who earns the backup role in training camp, the situation is likely to be fluid throughout the year, so fantasy owners should probably expect Tokarski to spend some time in the minors.
