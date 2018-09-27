Tokarski is in line to start Thursday's road game versus the Flyers.

Tokarski has drawn into two preseason games so far, though he has yet to factor into a decision and owns pedestrian ratios, consisting of a 3.21 GAA and .870 save percentage. Meanwhile, Philadelphia owns a plus-3 goal differential through six exhibition games, so there's not much incentive to use the depth netminder in preseason DFS contests.