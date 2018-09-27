Rangers' Dustin Tokarski: Slated to start Thursday
Tokarski is in line to start Thursday's road game versus the Flyers.
Tokarski has drawn into two preseason games so far, though he has yet to factor into a decision and owns pedestrian ratios, consisting of a 3.21 GAA and .870 save percentage. Meanwhile, Philadelphia owns a plus-3 goal differential through six exhibition games, so there's not much incentive to use the depth netminder in preseason DFS contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Dustin Tokarski: Starting Saturday's preseason tilt•
-
Rangers' Dustin Tokarski: Signs one-year deal•
-
Flyers' Dustin Tokarski: Shipped back to minors•
-
Flyers' Dustin Tokarski: Called up for playoffs•
-
Flyers' Dustin Tokarski: Traded to Philly, assigned to AHL•
-
Ducks' Dustin Tokarski: Designated for waivers•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...