Rangers' Dustin Tokarski: Starting Saturday's preseason tilt
Tokarski will start Saturday's matchup against the Islanders, according to the Rangers' official twitter.
Tokarski will be backed up in this one by Alexander Georgiev, against whom he's competing for the backup job on Broadway. The 29-year-old netminder has just 34 NHL appearances under his belt, so he'll need to impress this preseason to win the job.
