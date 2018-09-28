Rangers' Dustin Tokarski: Waived for purpose of reassignment
Tokarski was waived Friday, with the Rangers intending to assign him to AHL Hartford in the event that he goes unclaimed,
Tokarski was winless through two preseason appearances, allowing three goals on 23 shots in the process. It's looking like it will take an injury or unexpected struggles from Henrik Lundqvist or Alexandar Georgiev for Tokarski to get a look as a potential call-up option, but he'll have to pass through waivers first.
