Garand stopped 11 of 12 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. Washington's third goal was an empty-netter.

Garand entered the contest midway through the second period after Igor Shesterkin suffered a lower-body injury, taking over with the score tied 1-1. The 24-year-old netminder played 29:45 and allowed the eventual game-winning goal to Boone Jenner at 17:38 of the middle frame. Garand finished with a .917 save percentage and should be in line for more starts if Shesterkin is forced to miss extended time. While this performance was encouraging considering the circumstances, the Rangers would suffer a huge blow if they're forced to play Garand as their No. 1 goaltender regularly in the coming weeks. He could be in line to start Sunday against the Canucks if Shesterkin isn't recovered by then.