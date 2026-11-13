Garand will start Friday's road game against Vancouver, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

After seeing plenty of playing time for most of October and early November, Garand has sat out two of the Rangers' last three games, as Joonas Korpisalo is now healthy. However, Garand has still been productive recently, posting a 2.19 GAA and .915 save percentage across his last five appearances despite going 2-3-0 during that time. He made a home start against the Canucks on Oct. 11 and turned aside 19 of 21 shots (.905 save percentage) in a 6-2 victory.