Garand stopped 36 of 40 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes. Carolina's fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Garand faced sustained pressure throughout the contest, particularly during a second period in which Carolina scored three unanswered goals to take control, and the 40 shots faced were a season-high mark for the 24-year-old goaltender. This outing also ended a streak of six straight appearances allowing three goals or fewer, but Garand still has a solid 2.21 GAA and .923 save percentage in his six appearances in November.