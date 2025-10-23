Garand posted a 28-save shutout in AHL Hartford's 3-0 win over Springfield on Wednesday.

Garand has started three of the Wolf Pack's four games so far and finally got his first win of the season. It was also the ninth shutout of his AHL career. Based on the early usage, and his 2.04 GAA and .931 save percentage to begin 2025-26, Garand might have the edge over Talyn Boyko should the Rangers need to make a call-up in the crease.