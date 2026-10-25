Garand stopped 17 of 22 shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators. Ottawa's final two goals were empty-netters.

Garand endured his toughest outing of the young season, finishing with a .773 save percentage as Ottawa built an early three-goal lead. The Rangers mounted a comeback, but the young netminder couldn't prevent the Senators from extending their lead in the third period. His recent workload suggests he's receiving substantial opportunities, although performances like this highlight the volatility of his fantasy value. Garand has made seven starts in a row, but the Rangers will have a five-day break between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, meaning the 24-year-old goaltender will get some much-needed rest sooner rather than later. It seems he'll remain as the Rangers' No. 1 goaltender for the time being -- he has a 2.65 GAA and .900 save percentage in nine appearances thus far.