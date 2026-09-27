Garand Mollie Walker of the New York Post on waivers by the Rangers on Sunday, per Mollie Walker.

After a highly anticipated training camp battle between Garand and Joonas Korpisalo, the Rangers opted to go with the latter. While Korpisalo has more NHL experience, sources close to the team disclosed that the Rangers believe Garand needs more time playing as a No. 1 option to aid in his development. The 24-year-old backstop was excellent in his first three NHL outings last season, where he posted a 2-0-1 record, a 1.62 GAA and a .948 save percentage. While he had an up and down season with AHL Hartford across 36 regular-season appearances a year ago, the Rangers will risk losing him through waivers in an effort to get him more reps as a true lead option in the minors.