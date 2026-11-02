Garand stopped 21 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Garand wasn't able to stand up against the Oilers' top players. This was a fourth straight loss for Garand, who has allowed 15 goals on 98 shots in that span. He's now 4-6-1 with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 11 appearances this season. Garand and James Reimer look likely to settle into a timeshare in the crease unless one of them can string some positive results together. The Rangers are set to host the Blues on Tuesday.