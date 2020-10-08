Garand was drafted 103rd overall by the Rangers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Garand saw his draft stock soar throughout the course of this past season. The Victoria, B.C. native is fresh off a year in which he finished second in league save percentage (.921) for WHL Kamloops. His 2.21 GAA was fifth best in the league. Garand's athleticism and side-to-side movements are exceptional, but at 6-foot and about 175 pounds, he is undersized for today's NHL. Garand's smaller stature is concerning but it hasn't impacted him in the least up to this point. He makes for excellent long-term depth at this stage of the draft.