Head coach Mike Sullivan indicated Wednesday that Garand and Joonas Korpisalo will compete for the Rangers' backup goaltending job during training camp, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Igor Shesterkin enters the 2026-27 campaign as the Rangers' No. 1 option in the crease, but Garand and Korpisalo will have a chance to compete for the No. 2 role. Both Garand and Korpisalo drew praise from Sullivan during Wednesday's press availability, with the bench boss emphasizing Garand's overall growth and development last season. Garand got his first taste of action in the NHL late last year, and he went 2-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA and .948 save percentage across three regular-season appearances with the Rangers.