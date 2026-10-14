Garand made 25 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Lightning on Tuesday.

Garand's performance is the best-case scenario for the Rangers, who lost Igor Shesterkin for the season because of a lower-body injury. The home crowd was chanting his first name by the end of the game. Garand has started two straight games and won both. Overall he's 3-1-0 with just four goals allowed in four starts. His 1.15 GAA and .951 will revert to the mean over time, but right now he's an outstanding story and a solid fantasy addition.