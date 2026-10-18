Garand stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Garand delivered an impressive performance despite receiving no offensive support and finished with a .966 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder kept Columbus scoreless through regulation before surrendering the overtime winner to Kent Johnson. Garand seems to have taken over as the Rangers' No. 1 goaltender following Igor Shesterkin's season-ending lower-body injury. In his last five appearances, Garand has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.28 GAA and a .911 save percentage -- and those numbers are inflated by an Oct. 15 outing against the Devils in which he allowed four goals on 13 shots.