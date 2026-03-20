Garand was called up from AHL Hartford on Friday.

There is no word at this time if either Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick are injured or sick. The Rangers do not play again until Sunday, so the move could easily be that Garand will get in a little practice time with the Rangers, giving Shesterkin and Quick some time off. Garand had a 16-15-2 record with a 2.83 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 36 games with AHL Hartford before his recall.