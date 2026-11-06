Garand stopped 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Both goals on the 24-year-old netminder came in a two-minute span in the second period, one on a screened shot from the blue line and the other during a scrum right in front of his crease. Otherwise, Garand shut down the visitors, and he got rewarded when the Rangers rallied in the final frame. It's his second straight win after four straight losses, and during a streak of 12 consecutive appearances following a season-ending knee injury to Igor Shesterkin, Garand's gone 5-6-1 with a 2.76 GAA and .899 save percentage. His workload will lessen once Joonas Korpisalo (foot) is cleared to make his 2026-27 debut, after his current conditioning stint at AHL Hartford is done.