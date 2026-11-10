Garand stopped 17 of 19 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers, with Edmonton's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Connor McDavid got a puck by Garand in the first period and Leon Draisaitl snapped a shot past him early in the second, and the Rangers' offense couldn't climb out of the hole. Garand has given up three goals or fewer in five straight outings, going 2-3-0 over that stretch with a 2.19 GAA and .915 save percentage, and with Joonas Korpisalo finally off IR, the young netminder won't be leaned on so heavily between the pipes. It's not yet clear if the duo will work in a timeshare, or if Garand will retain his grip on the No. 1 job he's held since Igor Shesterkin (knee) was lost for the season.