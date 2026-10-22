Garand will start Thursday's road game against Toronto, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Garand has seen plenty of playing time recently while Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) and Igor Shesterkin (knee) have been sidelined. Korpisalo is slated to miss several more weeks, while Shesterkin has been ruled out for the season, so Garand should continue to see the majority for the starts in the near future. Garand has gone 4-2-1 with a 1.85 GAA and .929 save percentage across his first seven appearances of the regular season, and he'll draw a sixth consecutive start Thursday.