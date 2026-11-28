Garand allowed two goals on 10 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Andrew Mangiapane cashed in on a pair of power plays, and that was enough to send Garand to a tough-luck loss. The 24-year-old netminder has had few bad outings this season, but goal support has dried up for him lately -- the Rangers have scored only nine goals over his last four games. He's at a 7-9-1 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 17 games (15 starts). Expect Joonas Korpisalo to start Saturday versus the Flames, lining up Garand to take his turn in the goalie rotation Monday at home versus the Hurricanes.