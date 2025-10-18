Emery scored twice on three shots in the University of North Dakota's 5-2 win over the University of Minnesota on Friday.

Emery was limited to a single assist in 31 appearances for North Dakota last year. His two-goal effort is therefore a bit unexpected, but it's a positive sign that he's made some gains on offense. In any case, the 19-year-old blueliner's a shutdown defender in the making, which will be more valuable on the ice than in fantasy.