Brannstrom was traded to the Rangers from the Canucks on Friday, along with J.T. Miller and Jackson Dorrington, in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a protected first-round draft pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Considering Brannstrom couldn't stick on the Canucks hodgepodge blue line, it doesn't look good for him getting much playing time with his new NHL club. Expect Brannstrom to report to AHL Hartford following the trade. The 25-year-old has eight points over 28 appearances this season and has played in the NHL in parts of the last seven campaigns, so he represents a veteran option should the Rangers suffer injuries on defense.