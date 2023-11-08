Gustafsson logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Gustafsson picked up his first assist on Vincent Trocheck's opening tally 1:40 into the first period before setting up Chris Kreider on a second-period power play. The 31-year-old Gustafsson has seen his role increased with Adam Fox (lower body) on the long-term IR, as he's posted four points (a goal and three assists) in two games since moving into a top-four role and taking over on the top power-play unit. Overall, Gustafsson is up to eight points (three goals, five assists) through his first 12 games with the Rangers.