Gustafsson picked up an assist, a blocked shot, a hit, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Gustafsson extended his point streak to three games with a third-period stretch pass from his own zone, which helped spring Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck on a 2-on-1, resulting in Trocheck's 20th goal of the season. With five goals and 21 assists through 56 games, Gustafsson's on pace to finish just shy of last season's 42 points.